Chhath Puja 2025: Date, Complete Four-Day Rituals and Their Meaning

Chhath Puja is a most revered Hindu festival in homage to the Sun God, Lord Surya, and Chhathi Maiya, worshiped with utmost devotion and purity. As per the Hindu calendar system based on lunar fortnights, the festival starts on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Kartik and ends on the Saptami Tithi.

In 2025, Chhath Puja will start on October 25 and will conclude on October 28. The festival is celebrated with splendor predominantly in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh and also among followers across India and Nepal. Celebrated shortly after Diwali, Chhath Puja is a four-day ritual of devotion, fasting, and worship that exhibits discipline, purity, and thanksgiving to nature.

Four Days of Chhath Puja 2025

Day 1 – Nahay-Khaay (October 25, 2025)

The celebration starts with Nahay-Khaay, the first day of cleansing and preparation. The devotees completely cleanse their houses, give themselves a sacred bath, and eat only satvik (pure) food. A traditional lunch of chickpea lentils, pumpkin curry, and rice is served. This ritual marks the beginning of the devotee's vows to practice purity and self-restraint during the puja days.

Day 2 – Kharna (October 26, 2025)

The second day, i.e., Lohanda or Kharna, is a fasting day. The devotees do not eat anything, nor do they drink water, during the day. In the evening, after performing Sun God puja, they cook prasad—a sweet dish of rice pudding (kheer) and jaggery—on a clay stove. After the evening puja rituals, the prasad is distributed among family members and relatives. The principal fast then goes on without water until the end of Chhath Puja.

Day 3 – Sandhya Arghya (October 27, 2025)

On the third day, Sandhya Arghya, the vespers prayer to the westering Sun, is offered by devotees. This is a very spiritually significant day as families are seen assembled on riverbanks or ghats, wading in water to offer arghya of water, milk, fruits, and the classic Thekua (a sweetmeat made of wheat flour and jaggery). The view of women dressed in traditional clothes, singing devotional hymns, and offering arghya with the approaching sunset is heavenly and emotional.

Day 4 – Usha Arghya (October 28, 2025)The last day of Chhath Puja is called Usha Arghya, which is in the honor of rising Sun. People offer water to the early rays of the sun, giving thanks for life, energy, and prosperity. This morning worship completes the four-day fasting period. The devotees break the fast with raw milk drinking and consuming prasad, symbolizing purity and rebirth. In 2025, the Usha Arghya will be done at 6:30 a.m.

Spiritual and Astrological Significance of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is not just a festival, it is a spiritual practice that seeks to foster mental and physical health. Every ritual has underlying meaning:

To bring happiness to children: It is said that fasting on this day favors devotees with children and preserves their health and long life.

Health benefits: Fasting on Chhath Puja is believed to detoxify the body and improve digestion, according to devotees. Traditionally, it is also believed to cure diseases such as leprosy and skin ailments.

Astrological benefits: Observance of Chhath Puja is recommended to those who have a weak Sun in their horoscope. The rituals are said to make the position of the Sun strong, bringing success, energy, and prosperity into life.

Symbolism of Faith and Devotion

Chhath Puja is a celebration of self-control, thankfulness, and purity. All the rituals, from cleaning the house to serving arghya to the Sun, represent a bond between nature and human beings. It strengthens the conviction that the Sun God is the eternal fountainhead of life, power, and goodness.

With its roots firmly based in tradition and sincere belief, Chhath Puja keeps millions enthralled generation after generation—reminding us of the age-old bond between man and nature's divine powers.

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