Bank Holidays in July 2025: 13 Days complete holiday list!

The Indian banking industry is preparing for a hectic July 2025, with 13 holidays in the month altogether. Though there are no big festivals planned, banks will, nonetheless, observe a number of local festivals and local events, leading to high activity during the current tax season.

Weekday and Weekend Holidays

As per the RBI calendar, there are five weekday holidays and two regional festival-based Saturday holidays in July. Also, the banks will be shut on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with all Sundays. Thus, the total number of holidays this month is 13.

Regional Festivals and Celebrations

The July holidays are mostly local and religious festivals, many of which are celebrated in the northeastern states. Some of the famous holidays are:

July 3: Kharchi Puja in Tripura

July 5: Birthday of Guru Hargobind Ji in Jammu and Kashmir

July 14: Beh Deinkhlam in Meghalaya

July 16: Harela in Uttarakhand

July 17: Death anniversary of U Tirot Singh in Meghalaya

July 19: Ker Puja in Tripura

July 28: Drukpa Tshe-zi in Sikkim

Online Banking Services Unaffected

Even though physical bank branches will be closed on the holidays, the services of online banking will function uninterrupted. Customers will still be able to access their accounts, make transactions, and make digital payments using services such as net banking, UPI, and ATM facilities.

Impact on Banking Services

The July bank holidays won't be celebrated uniformly throughout India, and all the holidays are more or less state-specific. Nevertheless, public holidays will be celebrated on the second and fourth Saturdays by all scheduled and non-scheduled banks by the RBI instructions. This implies that a few states, such as Jammu and Kashmir and Tripura, will celebrate holidays every weekend this month.

Also read: Shefali Jariwala Death: Did She Undergo Anti-Aging Treatment Before Sudden Cardiac Arrest?