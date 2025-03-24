Bank Holidays in April 2025: Complete List of Dates

As we enter the month of April, it is important to take note of the bank holidays that occur in this month. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared bank holidays in April 2025, and we have all the information you need.

Annual Inventory Day on April 1

The April bank holiday for the first time in 2025 is on April 1, as a result of the commercial banks' year-end stocktake. It is a required exercise in which banks close down for a day to balance their books and correct their records.

Other Bank Holidays in April

April 6: Sunday (Ram Navami)

April 10: Thursday (Mahavir Jayanti)

April 12: Second Saturday of the month

April 13: Sunday

April 14: Monday (Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti)

April 15: Tuesday (Bohag Bihu in Agartala, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kolkata, and Shimla)

April 16: Wednesday (Bohag Bihu in Guwahati)

April 18: Friday (Good Friday)

April 21: Monday (Garia Puja in Agartala)

April 26: Saturday (Fourth Saturday of the month)

April 29: Tuesday (Lord Sriparshuram Jayanti)

April 30: Wednesday (Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya in Bengaluru)

Alternative Banking Options

Although bank branches will be closed on these days, you can still use banking services through internet banking, mobile banking, and ATMs. It's necessary to schedule your banking activities in advance so that you will not face any inconvenience. By knowing the bank holidays in April 2025, you can make sure that your financial transactions are done smoothly and hassle-free.

