August 8 Stock Market Holiday or not?

If you're curious if the stock market will be open on August 8, 2025, the reply is no. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) calendar, August 8, which is the day of Varalakshmi Vratam celebrations, is not a holiday scheduled for the stock market.

Stock Market Holidays in August

The stock market will function normally on August 8 and 9, with trading occurring from Monday to Friday. However, the market will close on Saturday, August 9, since it is a non-trading day.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays

The stock market will be closed on the following dates in August:

August 15: Independence Day

August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi

Trading Holidays in 2025

According to the NSE calendar, there are 14 trading holidays for the year 2025. All other holidays in the year are national and cultural festivals.

Market Operations

The stock market is open from Monday to Friday, and you can schedule your investments and trades accordingly. In case of any query or issue, it's always advisable to contact your broker or visit the NSE website to check the latest information.

