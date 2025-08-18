August 19 Bank Holiday or not?

With so many public holidays during August, several customers are eager to know if Tuesday, August 19, 2025, is a bank holiday throughout India. Because banks adopt a holiday list published once a year by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays differ from state to state based on festivities, local observances, and administration rules.

Is August 19 a Bank Holiday Throughout India?

No, August 19, 2025, is not a national bank holiday. Banks in the majority of Indian states will be open and operate as normal on this date. Customers can perform routine banking activities like cheque deposits, cash withdrawals, and other branch operations without any disruption.

Where Will Banks Be Closed on August 19?

Though it is a working day in every other place, banks in Agartala, Tripura, will observe Tuesday, August 19, 2025, as a holiday. The reason behind the closure is to mark the birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, a beloved ruler of Tripura who served the state by modernizing it.

Banking Facilities Still Available on Holidays

Though the bank branches are shut down, there are important facilities still available for customers:

ATMs: Cash withdrawal and balance inquiry services will operate as usual.

Online & Mobile Banking: Clients can send money, make bill payments, and view accounts hassle-free.

UPI & Digital Payments: Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and net banking will be operational.

In conclusion, banks in most parts of India will have a normal working day on August 19, 2025. Banks will be closed only in Agartala, Tripura, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. Clients in other states can go about their banking activities as usual.

