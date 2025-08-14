August 15 Bank Holiday for Independence Day?

Today, August 15, 2025, is India's 79th Independence Day, and it is a national holiday. Consequently, all banks in India, both public sector as well as private sector banks, will get a holiday. This bank holiday is announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in terms of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Effect on Banking Services

While bank branches will not be operational, customers will still be able to avail of basic banking facilities through:

Digital Banking Channels

- Net banking

- Mobile banking apps

- UPI transactions

ATMs: Can be used for cash withdrawal and balance inquiry

Stock Market Closure

Apart from banks, both the leading Indian stock exchanges, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), will remain closed on August 15, 2025, for trading purposes.

Planning Ahead

If you have essential banking transactions or work to attend to, it's best to prepare in advance and schedule them either before or after the holiday so as not to be inconvenienced. You may also use online banking facilities to attend to your finances without hitches.

