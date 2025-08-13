August 13 Bank Holiday in Manipur for Patriots' Day

All banks in Manipur will remain shut today, August 13, 2025, since the state marks Patriots' Day, an important local holiday. The day is celebrated to pay homage to Manipuri leaders who were put to death by the British during the Anglo-Manipur War.

Banking services will not be affected elsewhere in India.

During the closure of banks in Manipur, banking operations in the rest of India will function normally. People in other states do not have to face any interruptions in availing different banking services.

RBI's Holiday Calendar

Regional holidays are incorporated into the official holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) annually. As per RBI's state-wise list of holidays, banks in Manipur will be closed on August 13, 2025, as a holiday for Patriots' Day.

Alternative Banking Options

Even though physical bank branches are shut in Manipur, customers can still avail online banking facilities, mobile banking applications, and ATMs for financial transactions. Facilities such as NEFT, RTGS, UPI payments, demand draft orders, and cheque book orders are available without any interruption.

Upcoming Bank Holidays

The following national bank holiday will be observed on August 15, 2025, when banks nationwide will be closed for Independence Day. Some other prominent bank holidays in August are Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, and state festivals.

List of Bank Holidays in August 2025

August 13: Patriots' Day (Applicable only in Manipur)

August 15: Independence Day, Parsi New Year, Janmashtami (national holiday)

August 16: Janmashtami/Krishna Jayanthi (holiday in several states)

August 19: Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore's birthday (Tripura alone)

August 23: Fourth Saturday (all India)

August 25: Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva (Assam alone)

August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi (various states)

August 28: Second day of Ganesh Chaturthi/Nuakhai (Odisha, Goa)

Customers in Manipur may make arrangements for their banking services accordingly keeping in view the local holidays and shutdowns

