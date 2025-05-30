As May ends, Indian banks are preparing for a hectic June. While May had six weekday holidays because of multiple festivals and observances, June will have fewer bank holidays. Here's everything you need to know about bank holidays in June 2025.

Are Banks Open on May 31?

Now that we've established this, let's move on to June. Banks will indeed be open on May 31, the fifth Saturday. Banks are closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays of a month, as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. Hence, customers can make use of the facilities at the nearest branches during working hours on May 31 for various banking needs.

Bank Holidays in June 2025

June will have a couple of bank holidays given regional celebrations and observances. Below are the important dates to remember:

June 6: Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) is celebrated as a holiday in Kerala.

June 7: Bakrid (Eid al-Ramadan) is celebrated as a holiday in all states and union territories, except Kerala, Gujarat, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

June 11: Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti/Saga Dawa shall be celebrated as a holiday in Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

June 27: Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra) shall be celebrated as a holiday in Odisha and Manipur.

June 30: Remna Ni celebration shall be celebrated as a holiday in Mizoram.

Digital Banking Services Not Affected

Although physical bank outlets might be shut down on these holidays, online banking facilities such as UPI, mobile banking, and internet banking will operate as per normal. Customers can access these facilities to operate their accounts, make payments, and settle bills.

As usual, customers must also plan and refer to the bank holiday calendar before paying a visit to their local branch. Alternatively, customers can call up the customer support of their bank to enquire about their holiday list and schedule their banking activities accordingly.

