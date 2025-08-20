Ahmedabad School Tragedy: Class 10 Boy Dies, Kin Say He Was Left Untreated for Half Hour

Tragedy struck a family in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad when a Class 10 student was fatally stabbed by a Class 8 student at their school. The shocking incident took place at Seventh Day School in Ahmedabad’s Khokhara area on Tuesday (August 19), sparking massive protests on the premises.

Police registered a case and detained the accused student. Reports suggest the two boys clashed after one allegedly elbowed the other while descending the school stairs. The quarrel escalated when one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed the other. The injured Class 10 boy was rushed to a private hospital, where he sadly succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

After news of his death spread, the boy’s family and relatives gathered in large numbers at the school, leading to chaos. In their outrage, they vandalized school buses along with two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked outside. Doors and windows were smashed, and school property suffered major damage. The angry protesters also assaulted a staff member, the principal, and several other employees of the school.

A relative of the deceased alleged that the boy was left unattended in an injured state for nearly half an hour. He claimed no ambulance was arranged, nor was any immediate help provided. He further said he first received a call that the boy had fainted, followed by another call from his daughter stating he had been stabbed. Police personnel were deployed at the school to bring the situation under control.

Joint CP Jaipal Singh Rathore confirmed the incident, stating it stemmed from a quarrel between the two students and that an FIR had already been registered.

“Two students got into an argument, and one stabbed the other. The injured child died during treatment. The accused has been detained,” he said. He added, “Following the death, the family, other parents, and members of the Sindhi community gathered at the school. The deceased belonged to the Sindhi community, while the accused is from the Muslim community.”