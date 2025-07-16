Ahmedabad Plane Crash Sparks Alarm: RTI Reveals 65 In-Flight Engine Shutdowns in 5 Years

In response to a Right to Information (RTI) query, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has disclosed that India reported 65 in-flight engine shutdowns over the past five years and 11 Mayday distress calls from cockpits in just 17 months.

The data, notably, does not include the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171, which plunged seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad International Airport on June 12, 2025.

The RTI revelation comes amid the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s (AAIB) findings that the Boeing 787-8 aircraft’s engine fuel control switches moved from the ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’ position just three seconds into the flight, causing the crash merely 34 seconds after departure.

The figures indicate that at least one in-flight engine shutdown has occurred nearly every month over the five-year period. However, in all 65 incidents, pilots were reportedly able to safely land the aircraft, averting potential disasters.

Engine shutdowns were attributed to a range of issues, including failures during takeoff or mid-air, low fuel levels, turbine malfunctions, and faulty electronic components.

Between January 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025, 11 Mayday calls were issued due to technical glitches requiring emergency landings. Four of these flights landed in Hyderabad, the data shows.

The revelations have raised serious questions about the robustness of safety protocols and oversight by the DGCA, prompting calls for a thorough review of aviation standards and maintenance practices.