Aadhaar, PAN, Ration Cards Not Valid Proof of Citizenship: Delhi Police

In a major move to curb illegal immigration, the Delhi Police has announced that Aadhaar card, PAN card, and ration card will no longer be accepted as valid proof of Indian citizenship for individuals suspected of being foreign nationals. This decision comes following instructions from the Central Government.

According to senior police officials, the change was implemented after a verification drive, ongoing since October last year, revealed that a large number of illegal migrants, particularly from Bangladesh and the Rohingya community, were misusing these documents to falsely claim Indian citizenship.

“We found that many illegal immigrants were in possession of Aadhaar, ration cards, PAN cards, and even UNHCR-issued refugee documents. This made it difficult to verify genuine citizenship,” said a senior official, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Now, Only Voter ID or Indian Passport Will Be Accepted

The Delhi Police has now made it mandatory for anyone suspected of being a foreign national to produce either a Voter ID card or an Indian Passport as definitive proof of citizenship.

All District DCPs have been instructed to intensify surveillance on suspicious individuals in their jurisdictions. The ongoing campaign will continue until every illegal immigrant is identified and deported.

Action Intensifies Against Pakistani Nationals in Delhi

In a parallel crackdown, Delhi Police has also started taking strict action against Pakistani citizens residing in the capital. Reports suggest that around 3,500 Pakistani nationals live in Delhi, of which approximately 520 are Muslims. So far, over 400 have returned to Pakistan via the Attari border.

Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Centre has revoked visas of Pakistani nationals, except for those holding medical, diplomatic, or Long-Term Visas (LTV). Medical visas will also be invalidated after April 29.

The police and intelligence agencies have been directed to identify all Pakistani citizens living in Delhi and serve them departure notices immediately.

Notably, the government has clarified that Pakistani Hindus on LTVs will not be affected by this decision.