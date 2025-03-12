National Youth Athletics: Suraj Singh sets 1,000m record; Haryana emerge overall winners

Patna, March 12 (IANS) Uttarakhand’s Suraj Singh hogged the spotlight as he became champion in the boys' 1,000m race with a new national record in the U18 group on the final day of the 20th National Youth Athletics Championship at Patliputra Sports Complex here on Wednesday.

The boys' 1,000m race turned out to be the most exciting event of the final day as the top four runners improved the U18 meet record and the top two improved the 15-year-old national youth record of 2:27.20, set by Rahul Pal in 2010.

Singh’s winning time was 2:26.04, a National Youth Record. Vikas Kumar of Uttar Pradesh won silver with a time of 2:26.59 and also dipped below the national youth record. Sohit Vijender of Haryana won bronze with a time of 2:27.27 which was better than the meet record of 2:28.89 clocked last year by Md Nooruddin in Bilaspur.

The boys' javelin throw gold went to Himanshu of Haryana whose best throw was 72.00m.

While Misti Karmakar from West Bengal took home girls javelin throw gold with a distance of 45.04m.

Overall, Nitin Gupta of Uttar Pradesh, who excelled in boys' 5000m walk, and Tamil Nadu's 400m runner Edwina Jason were declared the Best Athletes of the meet.

Uttar Pradesh won the Team Championships in the boys' U18 section with 38 points while Haryana bagged the Team Championships in the girls' U18 section with 15 points.

Haryana was declared the overall winner with 87 points with Uttar Pradesh following close behind with 51 and Maharashtra in third place with 46.

Results on the final day:

U18 Boys:

200m: Sayed Sabeer (Karnataka) 21.67 seconds, J Nived Krishna (Kerala) 21.85 seconds, Aditya Pisal (Maharashtra) 21.96 seconds.

1,000m: Suraj Singh (Uttarakhand) 2:26.04 (NR. Previous record of 2:27.20 was set by Rahul Pal in 2010), Vikas Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) 2:26.59, Sohit Vijender (Haryana) 2:27.27

Long jump: Shivam Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 7.26m, Rajeev Roy (West Bengal) 7.12m, Pradeep Kumar (Bihar) 6.69m.

Javelin throw: Himanshu (Haryana) 72.00m, Krishan Chandra (Madhya Pradesh) 66.77m, Prince Jatiwal (Haryana) 65.36m.

U18 Girls:

200m: Prisha Mishra (Haryana) 24.72 seconds, Aarti (Haryana) 24.73 seconds, Bhoomika Nehate (Maharashtra) 24.99 seconds.

1,000m: Nandani Rajbhar (Uttar Pradesh) 2:55.68 seconds, Janhavi Hirudkar (Maharashtra) 2:56.54 seconds, Muskan (Haryana) 2:58.98 seconds.

Javelin throw: Misti Karmakar (West Bengal) 45.04m, Siya Banjara (Rajasthan) 41.82m, Tanushri Mahalder (West Bengal) 41.73m.

High jump: Anchal Patil (Maharashtra) 1.68m, Rinku Ghosh (West Bengal) 1.65m, Harshitha P (Karnataka) 1.60m.

Heptathlon: Anamika Ajesh (Kerala) 4270 points, Baddi Vyshali (Telangana) 4224 points, Harshitha P (Karnataka) 4128 points.

