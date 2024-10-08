National Tennis C'ship: Vinayagamurthy stuns Sangram; Samarth keeps on winning in Fenesta Open

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) D. Vinayagamurthy of Tamil Nadu and Samarth Sahita of Maharashtra advanced to the third round of the 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship in their respective categories during the ongoing junior week of the tournament at the DLTA Complex here on Tuesday.

In the girls' Under-16 singles category, Vinayagamurthy looked in sublime touch and produced a big upset against second seed Ranjhana Sangram by 6-2, 6-0 in straight sets to reach the next round where she will go up against 16th seed Prachi Malik.

Samarth carried forward the positive momentum from the previous match to notch up a straight-set 6-2, 6-4 win over Neel Kelkar of Maharashtra in the boys' U-16 singles category. He will face Mahijeet Pradhan (Maharashtra) in the third-round match.

India’s largest domestic tennis tournament, supported by DCM Shriram Ltd., is being played under the aegis of the All-India Tennis Association and Delhi Lawn Tennis Association. The event is witnessing the participation of exciting talents from various parts of the country fighting for the coveted crowns. The tournament has seen the participation of some of India’s top tennis stars in the past editions including Rohan Bopanna, Somdev Devvarman, Yuki Bhambri, Sania Mirza and Rutuja Bhosale among many others.

Meanwhile, top-seed Prateek Sheoran also moved into the third round of the boys U-16 singles category after registering a commanding 6-0, 6-0 win over Abhivadya Mishra of Karnataka.

In the girls' U-14 singles category, the third seed Parthasarthi Mundhe sailed into round 3 with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Shazfa S.K. of West Bengal, while top seed Aahan beat S. Visanakarra 6-0, 6-2 in straight sets in the second round.

The boys and girls Under-16 & Under-14 category qualifying and main draw matches will go on till October 12.

