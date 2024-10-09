National Tennis C'ship: Prateek, Vinayagamurthy reach quarters in junior section of Fenesta Open

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Top seed Prateek Sheoran and Tamil Nadu's D. Vinayagamurthy maintained their unbeaten run to reach the quarterfinals in their respective categories during the ongoing junior week of the 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex here on Wednesday.

Prateek faced a tough challenge in the third round match of the boys' Under-16 singles category as he lost the first set by 1-6 against Sumukh Marya before making a strong comeback and winning the second set. He then notched up the third set as well to win the match by 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinal.

On the other hand, Vinayagamurthy continued her winning run with a strong performance against 16th seed Prachi Malik in the girls' Under-16 singles category. She dominated the match from the beginning and registered a win by 6-0, 6-1 win in straight sets.

India’s largest domestic tennis tournament — supported by DCM Shriram Ltd., is being played under the aegis of All India Tennis Association and Delhi Lawn Tennis Association. It is witnessing in action exciting talents from various parts of the country and fighting for the coveted crowns.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Samarth Sahita also reached the last eight stage of the boys' Under-16 singles category after beating Aditya Mor 6-1, 7-6(6) in straight sets.

The boys Under-14 singles category saw Aradhya Mhasde of Maharashtra beating A Choudhari in straight sets 6-0, 6-1 to move into quarters, while top seed Aahan defeated Pooja Nagraj 6-1, 6-1 in the third round match.

Besides the prestigious titles, the winners are awarded prize money with a total prize pool of over Rs 21.55 Lakh and Kit Allowance in the junior categories up for grabs. The winners and runners-up in the U16 and U14 singles events will also receive a Tennis scholarship of ₹25,000 each.

The Boys and Girls Under-16 and Under-14 category qualifying and main draw matches will go on till October 12.

