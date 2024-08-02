National Surf Series: Ramesh Budihal, Kamali P. defend their titles

Mamallapuram, Aug 2 (IANS) Ramesh Budihal of Karnataka and Kamali P. of Tamil Nadu defended their crown by winning the Open Men’s and Women’s category in contrasting fashion as the third Mahabs Point Break Challenge National Surf Series concluded here at the pristine shores of the Bay of Bengal on Friday.

Kamali also completed her double by winning the Groms 16 and Under Women’s category with ease while Ramesh who had won both the previous editions, completed his hat-trick of titles at the Mahabs Point Break Challenge. A young prodigy, Kishore Kumar won the Groms 16 and Under Boys category rounding off two days of exciting surfing action.

In the Men’s Open final, Ramesh Budihal was stretched, as he withstood a strong fight from Ajeesh Ali and Kishore Kumar both of Tamil Nadu but the experienced surfer eventually came out as the winner scoring 12.83 points to Ajeesh’s 10.30. Kishore finished third with a score of 9.37, wrapping up a wonderful week for the young surfer.

In the Women’s Open final, Kamali P. had an easy outing winning scoring a high score of 14.33 and had a margin of 10.16 with Shrishti Selvam of Tamil Nadu, who finished with a score of 4.17 while Sandhya Arun also of Tamil Nadu finished third with a score of 3.10. One of the favourites to win the race, Sugar Shanti Banarse had a disappointing final finishing fourth with a score of 2.50.

Kamali completed an impressive double, winning the Groms 16 and Under Girls title with ease with a score of 15.57, higher than her score in the Women’s Open final.

Saanvi Hegde of Karnataka finished second while Dhamayanthi Sriram of Tamil Nadu finished third with a score of 3.27 and 2.23 respectively.

The Groms 16 and Under Boys saw the top score finishing with high scores as impressive young Kishore Kumar and Tayin Arun had a neck-to-neck competition with Kishore capping off his brilliant competition with a win, scoring 14.84 while Tayin scored 11.87. Harish P of Tamil Nadu finished third with 9.33.

