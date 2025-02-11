National Equestrian: Top stars in fray as Showjumping event kicks off in Meerut

Meerut, Feb 11 (IANS) Top stars like Asian Games participants Sehaj Singh Virk, Tejas Dhingra, Kirat Singh Nagra and Ashray Butta with start favourites in various categories of the Showjumping event of the National Equestrian Championship (NEC) 2025 officially commenced at the prestigious Modi Equestrian Academy in Modi Puram, here on Tuesday.

The event being held in Meerut marks a significant milestone in India’s equestrian sports calendar and promises to showcase exceptional talent and competitive spirit among riders of all ages and expertise.

With over 250 horsemen competing across five diverse categories — the Preliminary Tour, Novice Tour, Young Horse Championships, Medium Tour, and the Championship Tour -- where the winner will be crowned the National Champion for the 2024-25 season, the organisers informed in a release on Tuesday.

The championship features top riders, including Asian Games participants Sehaj Singh Virk, Tejas Dhingra, Kirat Singh Nagra, Ashray Butta, and Yashaan Zubin Khambatta, adding to the competition’s prestige.

One of the standout highlights of this year’s championship is the participation of 15-year-old M. Krishna Sahithi, who is set to compete in the Medium Tour. Her inclusion marks a notable moment, as she will be rubbing shoulders with seasoned professionals. This development not only underscores the growing enthusiasm among young riders for equestrian sports but also reinforces the event’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent within the community.

Expressing his excitement and optimism about the event, EFI Secretary General, Retd. Col. Jaiveer Singh, stated, “The National Equestrian Championship is a crucial stepping stone for Indian riders aspiring to compete at the international level. It provides a platform for athletes to test their skills, gain experience, and raise the standard of equestrian sports in the country. Events like these play a key role in shaping future champions who can represent India on the global stage.”

Riders across all five categories will face varying jump heights over multiple days. The Championship Tour will challenge competitors with obstacle heights of 130cm, 140cm, and 150cm, while the Medium Tour will feature jumps of 110cm, 120cm, and 130cm.

The Novice Tour will see riders tackling obstacles at 100cm, 110cm, and 120cm, whereas the Preliminary Tour will have jumps set at 0.80m, 0.90m, and 1.0m. Additionally, the Young Horse Championship will test developing horses with obstacles measuring 100cm, 105cm, and 110cm.

