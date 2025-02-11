Cricket never leaves you: Rishi Dhawan balances fatherhood & cricket at Legend 90 League

Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Feb 11 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Rishi Dhawan has made an instant impact for Chhattisgarh Warriors in the ongoing Legend 90 League being played here. Having recently retired from domestic limited-overs cricket, Rishi Dhawan is playing his first-ever tournament for retired cricketers, and the former Himachal Pradesh player has wasted no time in proving that he still has plenty to offer.

Dhawan's journey to Legend 90 League has been special in more ways than one. Just weeks before stepping onto the field, Rishi Dhawan and his wife, Deepali, welcomed a baby girl into the world. And now, as he transitions to this new phase of his career, he has already delivered match-winning performances for the Warriors.

In his very first match, Dhawan opened the batting and smashed a stunning 50 off just 24 balls against Dubai Giants. He followed it up with a brilliant spell, taking three wickets to guide his team to a commanding 63-run victory.

He didn’t stop there. In the very next match, against Big Boys Unikari, he was part of a record-breaking performance. The Warriors posted a staggering 240 for no loss, with Martin Guptill stealing the show with an unbelievable 160 not out off 49 balls. But at the other end was Rishi Dhawan, playing a crucial role with an unbeaten 76 off 42 deliveries, stitching together a historic partnership. The Warriors clinched a massive 89-run win, further solidifying their dominance in the tournament.

Reflecting on his debut, Rishi Dhawan expressed his excitement about being part of the Legend 90 League. “It felt really good to play in this league for the first time. Making my debut here and contributing to the team's victory was special. The atmosphere, the pitch, and the facilities are excellent, and I’m happy that I could help the team win,” he shared.

Despite retiring from domestic white-ball cricket, Rishi Dhawan emphasized how tournaments like these allow former players to stay involved in the game.

“It’s great to continue playing cricket even after retirement. It keeps the body fit and maintains that connection with the game. No matter how much time passes, cricket never really leaves you. Playing occasionally like this is a fantastic way to stay engaged.”

The unique format of the Legend 90 League has also caught his attention. “The format is very interesting and quite different. It requires you to stay mentally sharp because of the additional batting Power-play and the bowling restrictions. The game moves so fast that you don’t always have a clear idea of what a winning total should be over 90 balls. But as we keep playing, I’m sure we’ll get used to it," Rishi Dhawan added.

The all-rounder also acknowledged the home crowd’s support, with Chhattisgarh Warriors being the local team. “The fan support has been incredible. It’s great to see people coming in and cheering for us. Being the home team, we’re getting a lot of local backing, which makes the experience even better.”

With three wins in three matches, Chhattisgarh Warriors are currently leading the points table.

