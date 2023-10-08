National Conference-Congress alliance sweep Kargil hill development council elections

Leh, Oct 8 (IANS) The National Conference-Congress alliance swept the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil polls, routing the BJP that managed to get just 2 out of the 26 seats for which direct elections were held.

LAHDC Kargil has a total of 30 members out of which 26 are directly elected and four are appointed to represent women and minority communities.

The National Conference has won 12, the Congress 10, the BJP 2, and others 2 seats in this election.

The results of the election held on October 4 was declared on Sunday evening.

This is the first election held in Ladakh after the region became a Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two UTs. Prominent losers include former Chairman of the council, Haji Anayat Ali. Although the BJP fielded its candidates for all the seats, but the contest from the very beginning looked heavily loaded in favour of the National Conference-Congress alliance.

