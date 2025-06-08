Nation fortunate to have a Prime Minister like him: Hindu priests and saints on 11 years of Modi govt

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) With Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government marking its first anniversary of third term and 11th overall on Monday, scores of Hindu priests and saints made effusive praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and credited him for putting the country on a robust growth path by formulating policies, that has the potential to decide country’s destiny for next 1,000 years.

Chidanand Saraswati, the spiritual head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh said: "The Prime Minister has accomplished the work of next 1,000 years in just 11 years. Our country is fortunate to have such a Prime Minister."

“Mera Bharat, mera parivar - is his thought, which sets him apart. He keeps working through day and night for all the countrymen without any expectation or hesitation, without any vacation and without any discrimination. He has done in 11 years, what could have been achieved in 1000 years,” he elaborated.

Mahant Raju Das, the priest of Hanuman Garhi temple said, "The development works done under PM Modi has put the country on a firm growth path. PM Modi took charge of the country amidst many challenges. At that time, the country witnessed a series of unrest and violence. But, after PM Modi took over, all such incidents took a back seat and the country began its upward journey.

“There was a time when US President would not give fair treatment to Indian Prime Minister but today the American counterpart keeps waiting at the airport to give red-carpet welcome to PM Modi,” he claimed.

Ayodhya Dham priest Mahant Dilip Das said, "I extend my congratulations to the Prime Minister for completing this 11-year tenure and also congratulate the nation. These 11 years have been very successful. The most important achievement has been the revival of our Sanatan Dharma, restoration of our religious sites, and the resolution of major issues like the Ram Mandir with its construction and the installation of Ram Lalla..."

Deveshacharya Ji Maharaj of Siddha Peeth Hanumangarhi Ayodhya Dham said, "He is the first Prime Minister who has worked in every part of the country and in every field. Whether it is about strengthening the army, promoting Indian culture and religion, or enhancing India's political stature, PM Modi has consistently worked for elevating India in all spheres.”

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das said, “I have known PM Modi for a long time and for him, the nation is everything. His entire time and efforts are devoted to the nation."

