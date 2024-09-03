Nathan Ellis ready to step up as Australia's leading quick in Scotland T20Is

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Nathan Ellis, Australia's 29-year-old right-arm fast bowler, is gearing up for a pivotal moment in his international cricket career. As Australia heads into a T20 series against Scotland, Ellis finds himself unexpectedly thrust into the role of the team's most experienced pace bowler.

With Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood all unavailable due to workload management and injury concerns, Ellis' 17 T20 caps suddenly make him the senior figure in a new-look Australian pace attack.

"Honestly, I don't even see myself like that, so to hear it just feels kind of weird. This was one of the series that I had earmarked for a long period of time knowing the schedule and the demand it would have on a lot of the guys. Any time I get the Aussie jersey on I'm pumped, so the longer I can keep wearing it the better," Ellis told cricket.com.au.

Ellis' was part of Australia's squad during the recent World Cup in the Caribbean, but was edged out of the starting XI during the Super Eights phase when Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood were all available. Now, with the 'big three' absent, Ellis is ready to lead Australia's pace attack and form new partnerships with his fellow bowlers.

"The big positive of the Australian cricket team and the Australian environment at the moment is whether you've played 100 games or zero games, you come in and you're really prompted to be yourself.

"Everyone's very inclusive, calm, relaxed and happy so I think it speaks volumes of the environment that 'Ronnie' (head coach Andrew McDonald) and Mitch (Marsh) have put together. You've got fresh faces coming in and they're calm and comfortable.

"I still feel like a fresh face, but I've been around a little bit now and I'm just really excited to keep putting on the Aussie jersey and playing with the (other) fresh faces now. Hopefully we form some new partnerships and combinations and throw our hats in the ring for future games and future tournaments. I wouldn't necessarily say I'm a leader, but if I can help in any way or make anyone feel more at home, I'll do that for sure," he said.

Joining Ellis in the pace attack are close friend Riley Meredith, Sean Abbott and Xavier Bartlett, adding fresh faces to Australia's bowling lineup.

