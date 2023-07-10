Nath Nagri Corridor to come up in UP's Bareilly

Lucknow, July 10 (IANS) A grand Nath Nagri Corridor will come up in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district at a cost of Rs 232. 2 crore.

The corridor will be dedicated to temples of the Nath sect to which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath belongs.

A detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared on the directives of the chief minister

Bareilly divisional commissioner Saumya Agarwal and vice president of Bareilly Development Authority Joginder Singh have forwarded the proposal to director general, tourism, Mukesh Meshram.

The layout and design of the roads leading to Nath temples, beautification, renovation and development of Nath temples has been prepared by architect Sumit Agarwal.

According to the proposal, Alakhnath, Trivati Nath and Bankhandi Nath temples will have Vedic libraries in Nath Nagri corridor.

Vedas, Puranas, Upanishads and mythological texts will be kept in it. Besides, there will also be a digital copy of the texts.

The corridor will have a multipurpose hall where at least 250 people will be able to perform Rudrabhishek, satsang, and bhandara. The hall is being constructed in Saton Nath temple of Nath city.

Divisional commissioner, Bareilly, Saumya Aggarwal said that gardens would be laid in all the temples in the name of Parvati and Gauri.

There will be tableaux of Nath temples and aromatic plants will be planted.

Seven Nath temples are connected within a radius of 32. 5 km.

In this, selfie points are being made at about 12 places.

Kedarnath, Kashi Vishwanath and 12 Jyotirlingas will be attractively visible at the 3D selfie points.

The divisional commissioner said that the work on the first phase of Nath Nagri Corridor was being done by the Bareilly Development Authority, in which the work of widening of main roads serving the Nath Corridor is in the final stage.

"A six-lane road is being constructed from Satellite to Invertis Tiraha, Delapir Adinath Tiraha to Barrier to Police Chowki. Construction of a four-lane road from Rampur Mini Bypass to Jhumka Tiraha, Haroongala to Bisalpur road and Chopla Chauraha to Jue ki Pulia is being done at a fast pace," she said.

A road is proposed from Bada Bypass to Bankhandi Nath via Abdullahpur Mafi Executive Club.

"A grand entrance is being constructed by the authority on the main road of Bareilly. A preliminary project of Rs 75. 2 crore has been sent to the government for widening and beautification of the Nath corridor, in which an underpass on the service road to Tapeshwar Nath temple has been proposed," the officer said.

