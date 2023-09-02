Narmada river pollution: NGT gives last opportunity to NVDA, seeks their presence

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Dindori district collector, Vice Chairman of the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA), and other relevant authorities to appear before the tribunal in response to concerns regarding the pollution of the Narmada river.

A bench of judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member Afroz Ahmad was hearing a petition filed by advocates Manan Agarwal and Samyak Jain.

Their petition raises concerns about the untreated sewage entering the Narmada River, particularly in the Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh.

The green panel expressed displeasure over the issue and said that it is not disputed that continuously untreated municipal sewage is being discharged into the river Narmada, causing pollution.

The bench further stated that the actions of those responsible for discharging untreated sewage into the river could potentially be in violation under Section 24 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

However, before taking any stringent actions, including potential prosecution against responsible officers, the NGT has decided to provide an opportunity for all concerned parties to address the issue.

The tribunal directed the Vice Chairman of NVDA, Chief Municipal Officer of Dindori, and the Dindori Collector to appear before the tribunal on October 4, also the next date of hearing.

