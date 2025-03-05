Nandini milk price will be increased: K’taka govt

Bengaluru, March 5 (IANS) Karnataka government said on Wednesday that it is all set to increase the price of milk of popular Nandini milk supplied by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) in the state.

“We will definitely increase the price of milk. The discussion on how much to increase will be held with the Chief Minister,” said Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh on the floor of the house.

Minister Venkatesh made the statement in the Question and Answer session in the Legislative Council on Wednesday. The question in this regard was raised by the Congress MLC and former minister B. Umashree and BJP MLC M.G. Muley.

Minister Venkatesh stated that the government owes subsidies amounting to Rs 656.07 crore to milk producers. 9.04 lakh beneficiaries needed to be paid the pending amount.

“We have asked the finance department for release of pending money. Once the finance department clears the funds, the pending amount would be released to the beneficiaries. We will do it soon. The farmers are demanding hike in milk price by Rs 10. We will increase the prices of milk for sure. The quantum of hike would be decided after discussion with the Chief Minister,” he stated.

Earlier, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) sources stated that despite its pressure, the state government is yet to take a call on hiking the price of milk by Rs 5 per litre.

Sources revealed that the government is in the final round of discussions with authorities and experts, as the KMF is strongly advocating for the increase.

However, the government is proceeding cautiously, anticipating potential backlash over the issue.

The demand for a price hike is coming from farmers, various organisations, and the Department of Animal Husbandry. However, the government has not yet reached a final decision, Naik added.

Milk federations across the state are supporting the price hike.

Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh held a meeting with KMF officials to discuss the necessity of increasing milk prices.

The federation representatives argued that rising costs in dairy farming have made a price hike inevitable.

Farmers' organisations and milk federations have repeatedly demanded an increase of Rs 5 per litre.

On February 10, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Green Brigade staged a protest at the KMF office in Bengaluru, demanding an increase in the milk procurement price to at least Rs 50 per litre.

They also called for an interim support price of Rs 10 per litre until the implementation of a Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The Karnataka government revised the price of milk in the state by Rs 2 on June 25, 2024, with an additional 50 ml of milk added to each packet, which led to criticism.

The most popular blue packet of 1 litre of Nandini milk now costs Rs 44, up from Rs 42.

Speaking to mediapersons after announcing the price revision, Bheema Naik had said the decision was made to avoid losses for the KMF. The milk price per litre in Gujarat and Maharashtra is Rs 56, in Kerala it is Rs 54, while in Andhra Pradesh it is Rs 58, he said.

“Our rate is Rs 16 less compared to the other states. There will be no price hike for any of the other Nandini products,” Naik said.

