Namibia's presidential, National Assembly elections kick off

Windhoek, Nov 27 (IANS) Namibia's eighth presidential and National Assembly elections kicked off early on Wednesday, with 15 presidential candidates and 21 political parties vying for leadership.

According to the Electoral Commission of Namibia, nearly 1.45 million eligible voters are registered either domestically or at Namibian diplomatic missions abroad, Xinhua news agency reported.

Across the country's 121 constituencies, polling stations opened at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) and will close at 9 p.m. (1900 GMT).

Among the prominent presidential candidates are Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of the South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO), Bernadus Swartbooi of the Landless People's Movement, and Panduleni Itula of the Independent Patriots for Change.

SWAPO has been Namibia's ruling party since the nation gained independence in 1990. In the 2019 elections, President Hage Geingob led SWAPO to victory, securing over 56 per cent of the National Assembly vote.

As the polls proceed, Namibians eagerly await the results, which will shape the country's political landscape for the next five years.

