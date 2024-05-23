Namibia seeks leading role in critical minerals supply for green energy

Windhoek (Namibia), May 23 (IANS) Namibia is positioning itself as a crucial player in the global supply chain of critical minerals essential for the green energy transition, a senior official said Thursday.

Speaking at a minerals discussion in the capital of Windhoek, Minister of Mines and Energy Tom Alweendo outlined the country's strategy to leverage its rich mineral resources for local socio-economic development and the global shift toward renewable energy.

"Namibia is endowed with some of the needed critical minerals, and it must count for something," Alweendo said, emphasizing the increasing global demand for critical minerals driven by the transition to renewable energy sources and advancements in technology, reports Xinhua News Agency.

Alweendo stressed the need for a "globally coordinated effort to ensure the sustainability of the critical minerals supply chains," calling for dialogue and collaboration between resource-rich and resource-poor countries.

He highlighted Namibia's approach to the energy transition, advocating for a just process that takes into account African circumstances.

"Pushing Africa to move forward with an energy transition on any timetable other than our own is yet another example of the lack of appreciation the global community has for African priorities," he said.

According to Alweendo, Namibia's vision is to be a significant and trusted player in the supply chain of critical minerals in support of the global energy transition.

Namibia aims to attract international investment to build a competitive critical minerals sector that creates jobs across the value chain, from exploration and mining to processing and manufacturing.

Alweendo noted that the country has intensified its global outreach over the past two years, yielding positive results.

In addition to critical minerals, Namibia is also focusing on green industrialization through initiatives such as its green hydrogen strategy.

"Our green hydrogen strategy is a bold initiative, and we are convinced that it is a critical step in shifting toward a green and modern global economy," Alweendo said.

