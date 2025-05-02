Namibia records over 56,000 malaria cases since December: Health Minister

Windhoek, May 2 (IANS) Namibia has recorded 56,130 malaria cases and 95 deaths since the beginning of the current malaria season in December 2024, Health Minister Esperance Luvindao said.

Addressing the public in Oshakati town in northern Namibia, Luvindao said the outbreak has affected all 10 malaria-endemic regions of the country in the northern and northeastern parts, including Zambezi, Kavango East and West, Ohangwena, Omusati, and Oshikoto.

By April 20, at least 5,226 cases required hospitalisation, Luvindao said, noting that local transmission accounts for 81 per cent of all reported cases.

She said the high burden is due in part to favourable breeding conditions for mosquitoes during the rainy season.

Malaria remains a significant public health challenge in Namibia, the minister said, urging communities to seek prompt medical attention upon noticing symptoms.

The government has implemented several control measures, including indoor residual spraying, larviciding of breeding sites, and distribution of insecticide-treated nets, especially to high-risk groups like cattle herders and those living in unsprayed areas, Luvindao said.

"Community engagement is vital in the fight against malaria. We encourage the public to eliminate stagnant water sources, use mosquito repellents, and sleep under treated nets," she added.

Luvindao called for increased cooperation from development partners, employers, and community leaders to support Namibia's goal of eliminating malaria by 2027, Xinhua news agency reported.

Malaria transmission in Namibia typically peaks between December and May, coinciding with the country's rainy season.

According to the World Health Organisation, malaria is a life-threatening disease spread to humans by some types of mosquitoes. It is mostly found in tropical countries. It is preventable and curable.

The infection is caused by a parasite and does not spread from person to person.

Symptoms can be mild or life-threatening. Mild symptoms are fever, chills and headache. Severe symptoms include fatigue, confusion, seizures, and difficulty in breathing.

Infants, children under 5 years, pregnant women and girls, travellers and people with HIV or AIDS are at higher risk of severe infection.

Malaria can be prevented by avoiding mosquito bites and with medicines. Treatments can stop mild cases from getting worse.

Malaria mostly spreads to people through the bites of some infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. Blood transfusion and contaminated needles may also transmit malaria. The first symptoms may be mild, similar to many febrile illnesses, and difficult to recognise as malaria. Left untreated, P. falciparum malaria can progress to severe illness and death within 24 hours.

