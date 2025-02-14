Namibia implements strict measures to combat lumpy skin disease outbreak

Windhoek, Feb 14 (IANS) Namibia's Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) has updated control measures to combat the ongoing outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) affecting cattle across several regions according to an announcement issued on Friday.

Since the first reported case in the Okakakam constituency of the Otjozondjupa Region in June 2024, the disease has spread to areas in the Omaheke, Kavango East and West, Zambezi, Ohangwena, Oshana, Oshikoto, and Kunene regions.

To date, 1,564 clinical cases and 443 deaths have been recorded, acting Chief Veterinary Officer Johannes Shoopala said in a statement.

LSD, a highly contagious viral disease transmitted by biting insects, has prompted the DVS to implement stricter regulations to contain its spread and protect international trade.

According to Shoopala, the DVS has already vaccinated 17,671 cattle in the Otjombinde constituency and an additional 11,066 cattle in the Okakarara State Veterinary District.

Shoopala said that effective immediately, all cattle intended for export must be vaccinated at least 21 days and no more than 12 months before export.

"As of March 13, cattle movements will be permitted from several districts (Okakaraia, Grootfontein, Nkurenkuni, Ondangwa, Epukiro, Oijinene, Rundu, Eenhana, Katima Mulilo, and Omuthiya) provided the animals have been vaccinated within the same timeframe. This excludes cattle destined for direct slaughter, provided they are clinically healthy," he added.

Shoopala said cattle movement to and from affected areas is permitted only if they have been vaccinated within the specified 21-day to 12-month window. Existing control measures remain in force in the affected areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

LSD is a disease of cattle characterised by fever, nodules on the skin, mucous membranes and internal organs, emaciation, enlarged lymph nodes, oedema of the skin, and sometimes death. The disease is of economic importance as it can cause a temporary reduction in milk production, temporary or permanent sterility in bulls, damage to hides and, occasionally, death.

The best methods for preventing and controlling the lumpy skin condition include vaccination and movement restrictions. As a specific cure is not available, the only available treatment for this illness is supportive care for cattle.

