Nagaland, with its unique strengths & strategic location, has vital role in national story: Guv Bhalla

Kohima, Aug 25 (IANS) Nagaland Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla said on Monday that no one must be left behind, and Nagaland, with its unique strengths and strategic location, has a vital role to play in the national story.

Addressing the citizens of Nagaland, after assuming the office of the Governor, Bhalla said that the entrepreneurial spirit of the youth, the unique traditions of organic farming and horticulture, the untapped possibilities in tourism, and the rich heritage of art and crafts present a formidable opportunity for sustainable and inclusive growth.

Manipur Governor Bhalla took oath as the 22nd Governor of Nagaland in Kohima. Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar administered the oath of office and secrecy to him in a simple ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

Bhalla was given additional charge of Nagaland Governor by President Droupadi Murmu on August 16, a day after Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan died on August 15 at a Chennai hospital at the age of 80.

In his address, the new Governor said that Nagaland has always held a special fascination for him. “The rich cultural diversity, the resilience of the people and the scenic beauty of this land have a unique allure. In my previous capacities in government service, I have had the privilege of being associated with the developmental journey of the Northeast, including Nagaland,” said Bhalla, who was earlier Union Home Secretary for nearly five years until August 22, 2024, and was appointed as Governor of Manipur on December 24, 2024.

He said: “I feel truly blessed and privileged to now return as the first citizen of this beautiful state and with God’s blessings that I pledge to contribute to Nagaland’s progress to the very best of my ability.” The Governor also urged to acknowledge the areas that need the government’s focused attention, where everyone must work collectively to further improve connectivity, enhance healthcare accessibility, provide quality education and skill development to children and create more opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship.

He assured the state government of his fullest support and co-operation in these efforts and work in close harmony for the welfare of the people.

“Today, our nation stands tall as the world’s fastest-growing major economy, a beacon of stability and growth. Our economic standing is strong, and our growth rate is the envy of the world. But for our nation to grow stronger and realise the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat by 2047' - a developed India where every region and every state must be an equal partner in this progress,” the Governor pointed out.

He also desired to work together with the government, the civil society, the tribal bodies and every citizen to ensure that Nagaland not only keeps pace with the nation but also becomes a shining example of its developmental ethos. Bhalla appealed to people to strive together so that one day, very soon, every citizen of Nagaland can enjoy the fruits of this national dream.

