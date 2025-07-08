Nagaland govt urges Naga bodies to call off tomorrow's agitation

Kohima, July 8 (IANS) The Nagaland government, on Tuesday, urged the five-Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CoRRP), to refrain from proceeding with the planned agitation on Wednesday, officials said.

Five major Naga tribes have been agitating in Nagaland for the past several months demanding a review of the state's job reservation policy.

A senior Nagaland government official said that the government's attention has been drawn about the proposed sit-in protest by the Five-Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat on July 9.

In an official statement from the office of the Chief Secretary, the government highlighted that the issue had already been discussed during a meeting held on June 3.

The June 3 meeting was chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister (Home), Yanthungo Patton and representatives from the Five-Tribes CoRRP and the apex bodies of the five concerned tribes attended the meeting.

During the meeting, it was conveyed that their demand would be referred to the state Cabinet for consideration.

Subsequently, on June 12, the state Cabinet decided in principle to constitute a Commission to examine all aspects of the reservation policy in government employment.

The Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department has since been actively pursuing the necessary follow-up actions, as directed by the Cabinet.

In light of this ongoing process, the state government has appealed to the Five-Tribes CoRRP to refrain from proceeding with the planned agitation.

The state government has reiterated its commitment to addressing the issue through proper institutional mechanisms, an official statement said.

On May 29, the Five-Tribes CoRRP held protest rallies in various districts of Nagaland in support of their demand.

The Nagaland government had implemented the 1977 reservation policy for Backward Tribes (BT) and initially, 25 per cent jobs were reserved for seven tribes in non-technical and non-gazetted posts for a period of 10 years.

These tribes were designated as backward, based on their educational and economic disadvantage and limited representation in state services.

However, over the years, the reservation has since increased to 37 per cent, with 25 per cent for seven eastern Nagaland tribes and 12 per cent for four other BT tribes.

CoRRP comprises five Naga tribe organisations -- the Angami Public Organisation, the Ao Senden, the Lotha Hoha, the Rengma Hoho, and the Sumi Hohoon, representing the five tribal communities.

