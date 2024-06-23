Nagaland CM tells state's AG to intervene as 45 Naga youth detained in Punjab

Kohima, June 23 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio asked the state's Advocate General to personally intervene in the matter related to the detention of 45 Naga youth in Punjab, an official said on Sunday.

A Nagaland government official said that the Chief Minister discussed the issue of detention of 45 Naga youth at the Mohali Jail in Punjab with state's Advocate General K.N. Balgopal, and directed him to personally intervene.

Rio asked the Advocate General to depute his team to take urgent necessary actions for the release of the "innocent Naga youths who were falsely implicated".

The official said that the Chief Minister also directed the Resident Commissioner in-charge of Nagaland House in Delhi to be in touch with the families of the "Naga youths" and extend to them all necessary assistance.

The parents and relatives of the Naga youth have been requested to contact the Nagaland government to provide all information and cooperation for getting the Naga youth released, an official said.

Nagaland's officials, meanwhile, could not give details about the detention of the Naga youths in Punjab.

Local media, however, reported that 45 Naga youths were apprehended in Chandigarh at midnight of May 14, as they were accused of duping American citizens by posing as agents of major corporations including Amazon, Apple, Microsoft.

These arrests occurred after the Punjab Police busted two fake call centres, the media reports stated.

