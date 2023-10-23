Nadda nominates delegation for TN amid action against BJP workers

New Delhi, Oct 23 ( IANS) BJP President J.P. Nadda on Sunday nominated a four-member delegation to visit Tamil Nadu in the wake of the arrest of party workers in the state.

In a press statement, the BJP President said that the delegation comprising former Chief Minister Sadananda Gowda, former Police Commissioner of Mumbai Satya Pal Singh, BJP State President for Andhra Pradesh D. Purandeswari and P.C. Mohan will visit Tamil Nadu.

Earlier on Saturday, the BJP condemned the arrest of its functionaries by police for protesting against the "removal of the party flag at Panaiyur on the East Coast Road in Chennai".

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said the BJP is a "social virus" and the DMK is fighting it.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.