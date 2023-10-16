Nadda to hold meetings in Udaipur, Jodhpur today amid protests by some contenders

Jaipur, Oct 16 (IANS) BJP national president J.P. Nadda will be chairing a series of meetings in Udaipur and Jodhpur on Monday to discuss ways and means to control the protests which have erupted after the party released its first list of 41 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The party workers said Nadda will discuss each and every angle to reduce the discontent spreading among the workers on a few of these seats.

The BJP's national president reached Udaipur around 10 a.m.on Monday where he was welcomed by BJP state president C.P. Joshi. Nadda is chairing a meeting at Hotel Howard Johnson which started from 10.25 a.m. and will continue till 3.15 pm.

At 3.25 p.m., he will then leave for Jodhpur where he will chair a meeting from 3.45 p.m. to 9.15 p.m.

State in charge Arun Singh will also be attending these meetings.

Party workers said that strong protests by leaders whose tickets have been cut has left the party leaders tense. Now, BJP leaders are working hard on the second list which is expected to be released soon and are ensuring that the right tickets are given to the right candidates.

It needs to be mentioned here that tickets of a few leaders fromformer CM Vasundhara Raje’s camp have been cut. These include Narpat Singh Rajvi (son-in-law of former CM and former V-P Bhairon Singh Shekhawat). Rajsamand MP Diya kumari has been fielded from here. Similarly, Anita Singh has been denied ticket from Nagarand she has announced to contest as an independent. Former Minister Rajpal singh Shekhawat, who was in Raje’s cabinet has also been denied ticket. Strong protests have been going on demanding his candidature.

Further Raje on Sunday triggered speculation after meeting Assam Governor Gulabchand Kataria in Udaipur. Kataria has been known as Mewar scion who remained undefeated for seven times from Udaipur. This sudden meeting of Raje with Kataria is being discussed in political circles as Kataria left for Delhi soon after meeting Raje.

