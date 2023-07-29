Nadda appoints Phanindra Nath Sharma as new Gen Secy (Organisation) Haryana

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) BJP President J.P Nadda on Saturday appointed party leader Phanindra Nath Sharma as the new State General Secretary (Organisation) of Haryana.

Besides Sharma, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President also appointed party leader GR Ravindra Raju as the State General Secretary (Organisation) of Assam and Tripura, while Vivek Dadhkar has been appointed as State General Secretary (Organisation) of Andaman and Nicobar.

Earlier in the day, Nadda also announced party’s national office bearers with two former chief ministers -- Vasundhra Raje and Raman Singh -- being appointed as National Vice Presidents.

