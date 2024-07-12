Nadal practises with Etcheverry in Bastad ahead of ATP Tour return

Bastad, July 12 (IANS) After nearly two decades, Rafael Nadal is back in Bastad as the Spaniard enjoyed his first practice at the Nordea Open, where he will compete next week as a wild card at the ATP 250 event.

Nadal invited Argentinian player Tomas Martin Etcheverry, the current No. 31 in the ATP rankings, and the players teamed up for an intense training block in Greece.

"The place we’re practising in is crazy... and Nadal is going at it, I’d say he’s playing very well,” the Argentine told ATPTour.com. What was it like for the La Plata native to spend a few days with the 92-time tour-level titlist? “I’ve had the chance to ask him things, ask for advice, and he was always very humble, helping, making progress, and he had a lot of time for everyone,"said Etcheverry.

"These days have been a dream for me, a really amazing experience, above all spending time with Rafa, a player I’ve been watching since I started to play tennis, one of the best in history, so it was crazy. It was a privilege and an honour," added Etcheverry.

Nadal will be in action next week at the Nordea Open. It will mark the Spaniard’s first appearance at the ATP 250 since he won the event in 2005.

Holding a 7-5 season record, Nadal continues his search for competition time and rhythm before the Olympics kick off in the French capital, where he will be playing in singles and partnering Carlos Alcaraz in doubles.

The 38-year-old Nadal, who has stated that 2024 may be the final season of his career, will be playing his first competitive match since his first-round Roland Garros defeat to Alexander Zverev on 27 May. He is 7-5 for the season so far, with his best result a fourth-round run on home soil in Madrid.

