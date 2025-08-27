'Nabanna Abhijan' violence: Calcutta HC seeks medical report of RG Kar victim's mother

Kolkata, Aug 27 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday sought the medical report from the private hospital where the mother of RG Kar incident victim was treated after she was allegedly beaten up by policemen during Nabanna Abhijan on August 9.

A case was filed in High Court alleging that the police had beaten her during the protest movement.

In the hearing, the state government submitted reports from Shakespeare Sarani Police Station and New Market Police Station, where the victim's father initially lodged the formal complaint of the police attack, before the court today.

The police said there was no need to lodge a zero FIR in this case. The police also submitted in their report that after the preliminary investigations they couldn't find anything to investigate further on victim's complaint that she was beaten up by policemen.

After seeing the police report, the single bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed the state government to send notice to the private hospital and ask them to send the medical report and injury details of the complainant.

The court said that the hospital be made a party to this case. The matter has been posted for hearing next on September 1.

Reacting to the development in the high court, RG Kar incident victim's father said: "At first the police refused to take our complaint and mislead us. We had requested Kolkata Police Commissioner to lodge a zero FIR. Later, a general diary was lodged at New Market police station. Now the police submitted only one page of the medical document which was snot sufficient. Therefore, the court asked for the full medical report from the hospital. It has been proven once again that Kolkata Police didn't do anything regarding our complaint."

Responding to queries on state's submission that both police stations in their report said they couldn't find anything to investigate further on the complaint, the father said: "What will they investigate? They don't have any papers. Now they have to answer to the court."

The first anniversary of the ghastly rape and murder of a lady junior doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 was marred by massive violence following a scuffle between cops and protesters participating in the Nabanna Avijan.

The victim's mother alleged that she was beaten up by the policemen after she, along with her husband and other protesters, tried to march towards Nabanna. She was admitted to a private hospital for treatment after suffering injury during the protest movement.

Days after the incident, the RG Kar victim's father approached Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma with the complaint letter and accused Shakespeare Sarani police station of not helping them registering the complaint and asking them to reach out to other police stations.

On August 12, Kolkata Police said that no evidence was found of the police beating the mother of the RG Kar victim during Nabanna Avijan on August 9. Following which a case was lodged in Calcutta High Court against the alleged police action.

