N. Korean troops in Russia will end up as 'cannon fodder': S. Korean envoy

Seoul, Oct 31 (IANS) South Korea's top envoy to the United Nations has criticised North Korea's "dispatch of its troops to Russia", saying they will be used as mere "cannon fodder", while their wages will end up in the pockets of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un.

Ambassador Hwang Joon-kook made the remarks at a UN Security Council (UNSC) session in New York on Wednesday (local time), after South Korea confirmed that some North Korean troops have been sent to Russia's western region near the border with Ukraine, Yonhap news agency reported.

"As legitimate military targets, they will end up as mere cannon fodder, while the wages they are supposed to receive from Russia will end up squarely in Kim Jong-un's pocket," he said. "Pyongyang's treatment of its young soldiers, its own people, as expendable will be never forgiven."

Hwang said any activities entailed with the North's troop dispatch to Russia are "clear" violations of multiple UNSC resolutions, noting that Pyongyang's "unprecedented" military support to Moscow will change the dynamic of geopolitics on both sides of the Eurasian continent.

"The Republic of Korea, in close cooperation with the international community, will respond resolutely to unlawful Russia-DPRK military cooperation, and will take corresponding measures, commensurate to ensuing developments," he said, using South Korea's official name.

DPRK stands for North Korea's official name -- Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Robert Wood, deputy US ambassador to the UN, also criticised North Korea over its troop deployment, saying it would mark a "serious" escalation of the conflict if North Korean soldiers are used in the battlefield.

"The decision to deploy North Korean soldiers would also be an inescapably clear demonstration that Russia is growing more desperate, having already suffered more than half a million casualties," he said.

"Russia's increasing military dependence on Iran and the DPRK is endangering the world, particularly by increasing DPRK and Iran's ability to threaten the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East on a catastrophic level."

Meanwhile, Kim Song, North Korea's ambassador to the UN, said his country and Russia are entitled to develop relations in all fields, including economic and military affairs, in line with international norms and their "comprehensive strategic partnership" pact signed in June.

"If Russia's sovereignty and security interests are exposed to and threatened by continued dangerous attempts of the United States and the West and if it is judged that we should respond to them with something, we will make a necessary decision," he said.

In response, Wood warned North Korean troops would be targeted if they enter the battlefield in support of Russia.

"Should DPRK's troops enter Ukraine in support of Russia, they will surely return in body bags," he said.

