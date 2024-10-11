N. Korea sends more trash balloons toward S. Korea: Military

Seoul, Oct 11 (IANS) North Korea launched balloons likely carrying trash toward South Korea early Friday, the South's military said, just three days after a similar launch.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) raised the possibility of the balloons floating to the northern part of Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, and the eastern province of Gangwon, Yonhap news agency reported.

Since late May, the North has reportedly launched thousands of trash balloons towards South Korea. In its last launch on Tuesday, it sent about 100 such balloons, according to JCS.

South Korea's military has vowed to take "stern" military measures should North Korea "cross the line" with its ongoing trash balloon campaign or inflict serious damage to the South Korean people.

In response to the balloon launches, the South's military has been blasting daily anti-North Korean propaganda broadcasts through loudspeakers along the border since July. It has refrained from directly shooting down the balloons, citing safety concerns.

