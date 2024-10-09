N. Korea amends constitution at parliamentary meeting

Seoul, Oct 9 (IANS) North Korea has convened a key parliamentary meeting to revise the constitution, state media reported on Wednesday, without disclosing details about whether it removed unification-related clauses or stipulated territorial boundaries in line with an order by leader Kim Jong-un.

At the 11th session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) on Monday and Tuesday in Pyongyang, North Korea unanimously decided to amend and supplement parts of the country's socialist constitution, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

But state media did not mention whether the country clarified the territorial boundaries, including the maritime border, and deleted references to unification in a revised constitution, as ordered by Kim in January. He also did not attend this week's SPA meeting.

At a year-end party meeting in December, the North's leader voiced animosity toward the South by defining inter-Korean relations as those between "two states hostile to each other. He said there is no point of seeking reconciliation and unification with South Korea.

Meanwhile, North Korea replaced the defence minister at the SPA meeting.

No Kwang-chol was appointed as the defence minister to succeed Kang Sun-nam.

