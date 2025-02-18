Myntra launches Bengaluru's first in-house corporate Pickleball court

Bengaluru, Feb 18 (IANS) Reinforcing its commitment to employee wellness, Myntra, one of India's leading fashion and lifestyle platforms, on Tuesday launched a state-of-the-art Pickleball court at its corporate office here.

The initiative is a testament to Myntra's focus on fostering a healthy work environment, encouraging its employees to recharge, build camaraderie, and embrace an active lifestyle. With this launch, Myntra continues to shape its employee engagement efforts that resonate with its young and dynamic workforce which improves workplace culture and holistic wellness.

The court was inaugurated during an organisation-wide event graced by celebrated badminton icon and Commonwealth Games champion Ashwini Ponnappa, whose presence added inspiration and excitement to the occasion. This initiative reflects Myntra's vision of integrating sports and wellness with workplace culture, offering employees and their families a unique avenue for recreation and connection.

Pickleball, one of the fastest-growing sports globally, has witnessed a remarkable growth in popularity from 2019 to 2022, as highlighted in a recent Whitepaper. As per the latest reports by Bonafide Research, the pickleball market in India is expected to grow at over 26 per cent CAGR from 2024 to 2029.

A perfect blend of competitiveness, social engagement, and easy-to-learn techniques, Pickleball has emerged as a popular choice among both Millennials and Gen Z professionals seeking fun and engaging ways to stay active. With a diverse workforce, including one in every three employees being Gen Z, Myntra continues to shape its employee engagement opportunities that resonate with its dynamic and trend-forward employee base.

While a few tech parks, and office spaces in Bengaluru have Pickleball courts, Myntra's initiative stands out as a fully owned, in-house facility open not only to employees but also to their friends and families -- available every day, including weekends.

"The introduction of a Pickleball court within our office is yet another step in Myntra's journey to create an employee-first workspace. With Pickleball's rising popularity, especially among Gen Z, this initiative aligns perfectly with our efforts to offer engaging and unique experiences for our workforce. The fast-paced, social, and accessible nature of the sport makes it a great way for employees to connect, unwind, and recharge. This will set a new benchmark and trend for corporate wellness in India, true to Myntra's EVP of Be the Trend, Be Myntra," said Govindraj MK, CHRO, Myntra.

"Myntra's commitment to encouraging wellness through sports is truly commendable. An active lifestyle plays a crucial role in overall well-being, and it's great to see Myntra introducing Pickleball to its employees as part of this effort. Pickleball is fast, engaging, and easy to pick up, making it a fantastic way to stay active. I'm delighted to see a leading brand like Myntra support the growth of Pickleball in India," added Commonwealth Games medallist and badminton icon Ashwini Ponnappa.

Myntra also offers a range of sporting and engagement facilities at its campus, including a lawn tennis court, indoor gaming arena, gym, and table tennis. In addition to this, it also extends access to a Cricket practice net and ground along with an indoor Badminton court.

This latest initiative reflects Myntra's commitment to fostering a vibrant workplace and creating meaningful connections beyond work.

"Pickleball is witnessing tremendous growth in India, and it's encouraging to see a leading corporate like Myntra investing in the sport. As the first corporate to provide a dedicated pickleball facility and structured support for employees in-house, Myntra is playing a key role in fostering the Pickleball community in Bengaluru and beyond," said Rajath Kankar MR, Founder General Secretary of the Karnataka State Pickleball Association.

