Myanmar's manufacturing attracts FDI of $81.7 million in H1

Yangon, Oct 20 (IANS) Myanmar's manufacturing sector attracted foreign direct investment of $81.7 million in the first half of the current fiscal year 2024-2025, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Sunday.

According to the statistics released by the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration, most of the investment came from Chinese companies, the report said.

The manufacturing enterprises requiring a large labour force are prioritised to create job opportunities for the locals, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Myanmar daily.

The sector mainly focuses on garment and textile production based on cutting, making and packaging, contributing to the country's gross domestic product to a certain extent, it said.

