Myanmar: Tornado rips 71 houses in Yangon

Yangon, July 26 (IANS) A tornado ripped through two villages in Kungyangon township of Yangon region, destroying 71 houses, an official from the Yangon Rescue Organisation said on Friday.

The tornado struck around 4.45 a.m. local time, he said, speaking to Xinhua news agency.

Of the 71 houses, 34 were destroyed, and the rest had their roofs torn off. Over 340 people were affected, he added.

The Fire Services Department, relevant departments, rescue teams, and the Myanmar Red Cross Society worked together to clear fallen trees and debris from the roads and move the affected residents to a monastery, the official said.

