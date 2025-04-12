Myanmar records 468 aftershocks since March 28 quake

Bangkok, April 12 (IANS) A total of 468 aftershocks have been recorded in Myanmar and surrounding areas as of Saturday, following the powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit the nation on March 28.

According to a report from the Thai Meteorological Department's Earthquake Observation Division, there were 184 aftershocks with magnitudes between 1.0 and 2.9, 198 with magnitudes between 3.0 and 3.9, 73 with magnitudes between 4.0 and 4.9, and 13 with magnitudes between 5.0 and 5.9.

Meanwhile, in Thailand, a total of 21 mild aftershocks have been reported, primarily in Mae Hong Son province, with magnitudes ranging from 1.0 to 5.9 since then.

The latest aftershock was registered in Myanmar in the early morning on Saturday, with no impact on Thailand, according to media reports.

Additionally, the catastrophic earthquake has claimed 3,689 lives and left 5,020 people injured, with 139 others remaining unaccounted for in Myanmar as of Friday, according to the country's State Administration Council Information Team.

Furthermore, the death toll in Thailand has reached 27, with 9 injured and 67 others remaining missing after the devastating earthquake.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration stated on Friday evening that the collapsed site of the 30-story under-construction State Audit Office building in Chatuchak district, which crumbled within seconds during the earthquake, has a total of 103 victims, Nation Thailand reported.

Following the devastation, the Thai government intensified its investigation into other construction projects associated with the Chinese contractor of the building.

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has also instructed various agencies to investigate all construction projects awarded to China Railway No. 10 Engineering Group.

"All concerned agencies were instructed to delve deeper to find out how many other projects the company is undertaking. All buildings in Bangkok must meet legal standards. Safety must be the top priority," PM Shinawatra said.

She further added that the collapsed building has cost lives and negatively affected Thailand's image.

