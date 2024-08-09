Myanmar hosts seminar on conservation of library collections for ASEAN

Yangon, Aug 9 (IANS) Myanmar hosted a seminar on conservation management of library collections for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Yangon.

The seminar held on Thursday, themed 'New Challenges and Different Methods for the Conservation of ASEAN Literary Heritage: Current Perspectives and the Best Ending', was supported by the ASEAN Cultural Fund 2024, according to the official daily 'The Mirror', Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking at the event, Myanmar's Deputy Minister for Religious Affairs and Culture Daw Nu Mra Zan said that the seminar aimed to address emerging challenges in the conservation of literary heritage by bringing together experienced professionals in related fields.

She added that sharing experiences and knowledge among ASEAN member countries in the field of library industry is the best way to advance library development.

Representatives from ASEAN member countries attended the seminar, which was hosted by Myanmar's Ministry of Religious Affairs and Culture, the report said.

