Myanmar: 29,500 kg of controlled chemicals seized

Yangon, Aug 19 (IANS) Myanmar authorities have seized 29,500 kg of controlled chemicals ammonium nitrate in Myanmar's eastern Shan State, a statement from the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) said on Monday.

Acting on a tipoff, anti-narcotics police searched a vehicle in Loilem town in Shan State on August 17, and confiscated 29,500 kg of controlled chemicals, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the CCDAC.

The seized chemicals had a street value of 590 million kyats (about $280,000), and a suspect was arrested.

The suspect was charged with drug trafficking under the Southeast Asian country's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, and further investigations were underway.

Earlier on Wednesday, authorities seized over 7,00,000 stimulant tablets in the Sagaing and Magway regions.

Anti-narcotics police searched a vehicle in Yinmabin township of Sagaing region on August 8 and confiscated 2,00,000 stimulant tablets.

According to the investigation, another 2,70,000 stimulant tablets in Gangaw Township of Magway region and 2,45,000 stimulant tablets in Kale Township of Sagaing region were apprehended on August 9.

The seized drugs had a street value of 1.43 billion kyats (about $0.68 million).

