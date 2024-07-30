Mushfiqur, Mominul named in Bangladesh A squad for Pakistan tour

Dhaka, July 30 (IANS) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has named former Test captains Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque for one of the four-day matches against Pakistan Shaheens in preparation for the two-match Test series against their senior men's side.

Bangladesh and Pakistan Shaheens will square off in two four-day games and three one-day matches in Islamabad from August 10–27. The first Test between the two senior men's teams begins in Rawalpindi on August 21, while the first four-day match is slated for August 10–13.

"Mushfiqur and Mominul requested us to include them in the first four-day game against Pakistan Shaheens. We feel the matches would be good preparation for some of the cricketers likely to represent us in the upcoming Test series against Pakistan," Abdur Razzak, member of the national selection panel, told Cricbuzz on Tuesday.

Seven Test cricketers from the recent series against Sri Lanka have been selected for the upcoming four-day match, including Shahadat Hossain, Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, and Hasan Mahmud.

Shahadat Hossain, a young middle-order batsman who featured in the last four Tests at home against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, is unlikely to be included in the Test squad. Consequently, he will remain with the Bangladesh A team for the second four-day game against Pakistan Shaheens.

The selection of Mossadek Hossain, who last played a Test in 2022 against Sri Lanka, has stirred considerable discussion.

"We have picked players like Mossadek as we have eight Test matches and we want to keep some experienced players ready so that in case we have any injury issues, they can come in as replacements," said Razzak.

"I think it's a great opportunity for us to test some of our players with the A team as those matches work to our advantage. We will also have New Zealand and South Africa and even West Indies... although the latter is yet to be confirmed. When these matches take place, we will understand more.

"International cricket goes on in its own flow so if we can arrange these matches in between, it will be easier for us to form teams. If we need a young player or someone who has played for the national team before or if those who are playing require practice in a competitive setup, the A team's matches become important in that regards," he added.

Bangladesh A squad for the 1st four-day match: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mahidul Islam Ankhon, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Murad, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rahman Rejaur Raja, Ruyel Miah.

Bangladesh A squad for the 2nd four-day match: Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Zaker Ali Anik, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankhon, Hasan Murad, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rahman Rejaur Raja, Ruyel Miah.

Bangladesh A squad for one-day series: Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankhon, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Zaker Ali Anik, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rahman Rejaur Raja, Ruyel Miah.

