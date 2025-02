Mumbai Open: We've raised our level this time, says lone Indian finalist Prarthana

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) The only Indian to reach the Mumbai Open 2025 WTA 125 Series final, Prarthana Thombare alongside her doubles partner Arianne Hartono all set to lock horns with Russian duo Elena Pridankina and Amina Anshba at the CCI in Mumbai on Sunday.

Prarthana and Arianne had reached the final in doubles during the last edition as well however, they lost to Dalila Jakupovic and Sabrina Santamaria in straight sets on the big day. This time though, the pair seems to be confident heading into the last battle.

“The journey so far has been very similar to last year but the level has definitely gotten much harder this time with better-ranked players. But we too have raised our level and we will try to win it this time,” said Prarthana.

The Indo-Dutch duo enjoyed comfortable wins in the earlier stages of the tournament, but it was a close call for them in the semifinal. It was a tight contest against Eden Silva and Anastasia Tikhonova with the scores all tied after two sets. In the tie-breaker though, Prarthana used her immense experience in doubles, to see out a dominant 10-2 win in the final set.

While sharing her experience playing in India, Prarthana said, “90 per cent of our tournaments happen abroad, so it is nice to play in front of our crowd. Playing at home is very special.”

Arianne and Prarthana have built great chemistry playing together and it reflects in their bond off the court as well. While commenting on her partner, Arianne stated, “Being here with her (Prarthana) is always such an honour. It's so much fun to be around her. Every time I come here (Mumbai) I feel welcomed and at ease and that's mostly because of her. I'm very grateful that she's such a good friend of mine.”

The Mumbai Open 2025 finale is set to begin at 5 pm with the doubles match followed by the singles event which will begin after 6:30 pm on Sunday.

