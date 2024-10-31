Mumbai Congress receives jolt as veteran Ravi Raja joins BJP

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) A veteran Congress leader, Ravi Raja along with his supporters on Thursday joined the BJP in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the party's Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar.

Immediately after his induction, Raja was appointed the Mumbai BJP Vice President.

Raja was furious over the denial of the ticket from the Sion Koliwada Assembly seat. He was also perturbed as the Congress party "did not recognise and appreciate his work and contribution to its growth in the Mumbai city".

Raja sent his resignation directly to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge after the party gave the ticket to Ganesh Yadav and not to him or the other contender Mumbai Congress Secretary Amit Shetty from the Sion Koliwada Assembly constituency.

Raja had met Dy CM Fadnavis a few days ago and expressed his desire to join the BJP.

Raja’s decision is a major loss for the Congress party and a major gain for the BJP. This comes at a time when MahaYuti is making all efforts to win maximum seats in Mumbai and defeat Maha Vikas Aghadi. There are 36 seats in Mumbai and MahaYuti is quite keen to win more seats with an eye on the BMC.

Dy CM Fadnavis welcomed Raja, a five-term corporator in the BMC, into the BJP fold saying that the party will benefit a lot considering his experience in Mumbai politics. He said that Raja has been a seasoned corporator and a member for over 23 in the BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).

The Deputy CM said that during the ongoing Assembly election process, more leaders from various parties will join the BJP. He, however, declined to divulge further details.

"I have resigned from the Congress party after 44 years and joined BJP. I will discharge my duties sincerely as Mumbai BJP Vice President. It is a foregone conclusion that the MahaYuti government will come back to power considering the work of the BJP-led government at the Centre and the MahaYuti government in the state," said Raja. He urged the BJP leadership to use his experience and knowledge to further BJP’s growth in Mumbai.

Raja said that the BJP nominee from Sion Koliwada Tamil Selvan’s victory is sure to happen.

