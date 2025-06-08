Mumbai City sign Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung on three-year deal

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Mumbai Cityhave signed Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung from Sreenidi Deccan FC on Sunday. The central midfielder has signed a three-year contract with the Islanders, keeping him at the club until the 2027-28 season.

The 25-year-old from Mizoram was an ever-present name in the starting lineup in the I-League over the last three seasons, making over 20 appearances each season for his former clubs Sreenidi and Real Kashmir.

Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung said, “I am delighted to join Mumbai City. The history, legacy, and culture of this club speak for themselves, and I am looking forward to contributing to the same. Playing in the ISL is a significant personal step in my career and I hope to learn and grow with the experience in the squad.”

The dynamic midfielder, who has performed consistently in the I-League with his impressive performances over the last three seasons, will add plenty of vigour and endeavour for Mumbai City as they look to reinforce the squad. The signing aligns with the club’s vision of strengthening their squad as they look to build towards a new season.

Sujay Sharma, Director of Football, Mumbai City, commented, “With his dynamism and consistency, we identified Lalnuntluanga as one of our important signings this season. He has always shown grit, tenacity, and discipline on the field, and we’re looking forward to him joining the squad. We’re confident that his attributes will complement the current group of players we have at Mumbai City.”

The news follows just days after the club announced veteran Spanish defender Tiri had extended his contract with Mumbai City FC by a year. The new deal will keep the 33-year-old with the Islanders till 2026.

Tiri joined Mumbai City FC in 2023 and helped the club win the ISL Cup in his first season with the club. He has been a model of consistency in their backline and is a key leader in the dressing room.

