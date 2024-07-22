Mumbai City FC sign young midfielder Supratim Das on 3-year deal

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Mumbai City FC have announced the signing of talented 19-year-old midfielder Supratim Das from Reliance Foundation Young Champs on a three-year contract, keeping him with the Islanders until the summer of 2027.

Supratim is known for his exceptional technical abilities and game intelligence. He excels at holding the ball under pressure and delivering incisive passes as a midfielder.

During his time with Reliance Foundation Young Champs, Supratim played a crucial role in winning the Sub-Junior I-League title in the 2018-2019 season and guiding the team to a runner-up finish in the MFA Super Division League for the 2022-23 season. He also participated in the Reliance Foundation Development League 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons and earned qualification for the Premier League Next Gen Cup in 2023.

Supratim has participated in several exposure trips with RFYC, travelling to Spain in 2017, 2018, and 2019, as well as Japan in 2024. These trips have been instrumental in helping him develop and gain valuable experience. He will also reunite with his former teammates Ayush Chhikara, Franklin Nazareth, and Nathan Rodrigues.

"It's a dream come true for me to join Mumbai City FC. The club is known for developing young talents, and it is a fantastic opportunity for me to develop my skills and polish my talent for the top level. I can’t wait to start working with my new teammates and coaching staff," Supratim was quoted as saying.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky said: "Supratim is a talented young midfielder with a lot of potential. We had our eyes on him for some time and are happy he has decided to join us. His vision, technical ability, and understanding of the game will benefit our team. I am looking forward to working with him."

