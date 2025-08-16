Mumbai Chess Masters, Season 2: IM Kulkarni starts on a winning note

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) International Master (IM) Vikramaditya Kulkarni made a positive start, defeating Riyansh Kadam in the first round of the All-India Chess Masters, Season 2 Mumbai FIDE Classical Tournament, which commenced at the Mumbai Chess Centre here on Saturday.

IM Aaryan Varshney also got off to a good start, scoring a win against Priyansh Sharma to collect the full point. Om Gada put up a creditable performance to overcome a ranked player, ACM Adavya Hemant Ahire, to record a deserving win.

In other matches, Mayuresh Parkar got the better of ACM Vihaan Shah, while Pasbola Samvid defeated ACM Akhil Shah to record a first-round victory.

Over 220 players from across India are in the fray in one of the biggest chess events of the year in the City as Season 2 of the All-India Chess Masters, the Mumbai FIDE Classical Tournament, kicked off here on Saturday. The prestigious event will run till August 21 and has some of the top talent on the domestic circuit battling it out in an intense six-day contest under the FIDE rules and laws.

Organised by the Mumbai Chess Centre (MCC) and conducted under the aegis of the Mumbai City District Chess Association (MCDCA), the tournament promises world-class playing conditions and a line-up of India’s finest chess talents.

The tournament will feature classical time control, testing the endurance, skill, and mental resilience of participants. Matches will be played by international standards, and the event is expected to witness several high-voltage clashes, decisive battles, and nail-biting finishes.

Results top 10:

Priyansh Mukesh Sharma 0 lost IM Aaryan Varshney 1.

IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni 1 beat Riyansh Kadam 0.

Vardaan Agrawal lost to ACM Iyer Arvind 1.

Darsh Shetty 1 beat Bang Nitya 0.

AFM Salvi Vedant Nayan 0 lost to Kabnurakar Rushikesh 1.

Om Gada 1 beat ACM Adavya Hemant Ahire 0.

ACM Aditya Chakravorty 0 lost AFM Chogle Prashant 1.

Pasbola Samvid 1 beat ACM Akhil Shah 0.

ACM Omysha Anand 0 lost Apurv Desmukh 1.

Parkar Mayuresh 1 beat ACM Vihaan Shah 0.

